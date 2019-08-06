SSC presents at Machias Rotary

Marci Gaglione, publicity chair for the Sunrise Senior College, gave a passionate talk on SSC to the Machias Rotary Club on Tuesday, July 30. She explained that SSC had its beginnings at a June 2002 dinner presentation made to a group of interested Washington County residents. By the end of the evening a steering committee had been formed with the full support of John Joseph, the president of UMM. SSC has continued to flourish as an all-volunteer organization ever since.