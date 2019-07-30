Speeding, sidewalks and police chief vacancy top Machias board agenda

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

The Machias Board of Selectmen met at the Machias Telebusiness Center on Wednesday, July 24 for their regular bi-monthly meeting. The board recently relocated their meetings to the center from the Machias Town Office, in order to have more room for meeting attendees. The agenda covered a wide range of subjects and all five board members were in attendance, in addition to the town manager, board secretary and seven audience members.