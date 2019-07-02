Special session predicted for controversial bond package

by Ruth Leubecker

From broadband to blueberries, from sexual identity to property taxes, it was a wide range of subject matter that marked a lively finale to the 129th Maine Legislature.

“Both blueberry fills passed, and broadband passed,” said Rep. Bob Alley last week. The lobsterman from Beals gained no small amount of notoriety when he recently made the front page of the Press Herald. “I just said who’s going to pay for these migrants? Nobody has answered me, but you know who’s going to pay. You and me.”