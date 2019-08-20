Special parish fundraising events planned in coming weeks

Like many first-time visitors before him, Fr. Philip Clement quickly felt a special connection to the Machias area and the benevolent individuals and families of St. Peter the Fisherman Parish.

“It’s a true delight,” said Fr. Philip Clement, who was appointed administrator of the parish (Holy Name Church, Machias; Sacred Heart Church, Lubec; St. Michael Church, Cherryfield; service to this parish also includes St. Timothy Church in Campobello, New Brunswick) in July of 2018. “Not only have I come to know it, but I’ve also come to love it.”