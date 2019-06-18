Machias

Speaking on dairy farming

 

by Wayne Smith

I spoke about dairy farming on Tuesday, June 11, at the Milbridge Historical Society to a crowd of about 20 people. It was the first presentation of the summer. There will be a speaker in July and August also. I took questions afterward. There were about 20 slides to my presentation. There were refreshments served consisting of items like cookies, lemonade and iced tea. There was also dip with cut-up vegetables. The presentation went on for about 45 minutes. At times the crowd laughed. They came from all walks of life.

DylanJun 18,2019
