Soil and water celebrates 70 years of service to Washington County
The Washington County Soil and Water Conservation District is celebrating 70 years of voluntary conservation services to the people of Washington County. There are over 3,000 districts across the United States, dating back to the “ Dust Bowl” days. They were organized by local volunteers to provide access to federal and state agencies for local people. In Maine, the 16 soil and water districts are organized under Chapter 12 Maine Conservation Law.