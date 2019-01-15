Machias

Smith cleared of child assault charges

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Seven charges against Jason Smith of East Machias have been dismissed and he has pled no contest to aggravated assault, for which he will be on probation for three years.

Smith spent 125 days in the Washington County Jail after being charged with gross sexual assault, unlawful sexual conduct and assault, visual aggression against a child, solicitation of a child, and endangering the welfare of a child. The charges dated to an alleged incident in June, 2017.

