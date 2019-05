by Ruth Leubecker

Battered by foreign competition and diving prices, Washington County’s wild blueberry growers are hoping for a legislative helping hand.

LD 145, sponsored by Rep. Bob Alley from Beals, seeks to even up the Wild Blueberry Commission board, upping the number of members from eight to 10, so that instead of five processor members and three growers, there would be five of each - if the bill passes as intended.