Skyla Libby wins state pageant title

Skyla Shay Libby, 16, was crowned the 2020 USA National Miss Dirigo Teen for her outstanding commitment to Crossroads and fundraising efforts over a period of six years. A junior at Jonesport-Beals High School, Skyla is a distinguished honor student and three-sport varsity athlete. She plans to attend college for marine engineering and has her own lobster business. She enjoys a variety of community service projects throughout the state and donates a significant amount of her time to volunteer work at Peabody Memorial Library and Crossroads.