Machias

Skowhegan ‘Indians’ debate draws Passamaquoddy participation

by Lura Jackson

In the center of Maine, a debate has taken hold of the community: should Skowhegan Area High School change the name of its high school teams from the “Indians” – a change supported by many indigenous members of the extended community – or keep them as is, in keeping with the group calling itself Skowhegan Indian Pride? At the most recent meeting, which took place on Jan. 8 in Skowhegan and drew approximately 200 people, Passamaquoddy Dwayne Tomah was the first to speak out.

EditorJan 22,2019
