Sew Fetch Dog Co. draws dog lovers to Machias with Main Street expansion

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Caissie Roberts doesn’t like to loll about, so when she was confined to bed for eight weeks during her pregnancy, she knew she would have to find something to do, or else go crazy.

“Before [our son] Lincoln was born, our kids were Mia and Wyatt, our dogs,” said Roberts. “So I just started making them some collars out of sheer boredom.” Roberts started sewing brightly-colored dog collars featuring whimsical designs, many related to life on the Maine Coast.