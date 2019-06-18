Seaweed Symposium set for June 20-21

An educational two-day workshop led by Greenhorns will explore all elements of marine algae including basic marine botany, the impacts of proposed salmon aquaculture in Maine, what the new ruling on rockweed ownership will mean for the wild harvest of rockweed in Cobscook Bay, and about salmon restoration efforts in our rivers.

Two days of seminars will include field trips to the shore, boat trips in Cobscook Bay, farm-grown lunches, and an optional harvesting trip on June 19.