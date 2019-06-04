Search continues for former Princeton resident

by Jayna Smith

Police in Massachusetts are searching for a former Princeton, Maine woman. Jacqueline “Jackie” Coutinho, age 53, was last seen on the morning of Wednesday, May 15 in Hinsdale, Massachusetts. She had been spending time there with her sister for the last month.

Coutinho is described as a white female, approximately 5’ 6”, 130 pounds, with blonde and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a purple and red sweater, blue jeans, and white sneakers.