Roque Bluffs to explore building a municipal fiber network

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

A public hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 12 will invite residents of Roque Bluffs to learn more about the potential for a town-owned internet offering. Roque Bluffs Selectwoman Lisa Hanscom said this is the third in a series of conversations the town has held since last year.

“The people who have attended are really interested, “ said Hancom. “We’re asking people from the community to come again and discuss all this with Axiom and Island Institute.”