RMG teacher nominated for Kevin McCarthy Education Innovation Award

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

The Gulf of Maine Research Institute (GMRI) recently celebrated a Machias teacher for her achievements teaching science literacy to her students.

Rose M. Gaffney Elementary School sixth grade teacher Lizzy Douglas is nominated for the annual award founded by GMRI in 2014 which in collaboration with the insurance company Unum honors dedicated teachers across Maine that are involved with GMRI programs and exemplify the leadership qualities of the award's namesake, former Unum CEO Kevin McCarthy.