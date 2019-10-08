Retired school teacher is latest inductee to University of Maine at Machias Clipper Hall of Fame
The University of Maine at Machias Clipper Athletics Hall of Fame hosted its annual induction ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 5, in conjunction with the university’s homecoming festivities.
Mike Merritt, a graduate of the UMM class of 1971, is the newest member of the Clipper Hall of Fame. Inductees are nominated for their athletic achievements and for positively representing the university after graduation, and are voted on by a committee.