Machias

Retired school teacher is latest inductee to University of Maine at Machias Clipper Hall of Fame

 

The University of Maine at Machias Clipper Athletics Hall of Fame hosted its annual induction ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 5, in conjunction with the university’s homecoming festivities.

Mike Merritt, a graduate of the UMM class of 1971, is the newest member of the Clipper Hall of Fame. Inductees are nominated for their athletic achievements and for positively representing the university after graduation, and are voted on by a committee.

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
DylanOct 08,2019
Related Posts
Construction cancels October’s Blackfly Ball
No image
The Editor’s Desk
No image
Machias veterinarian receives $10,000 fine for negligence, practicing without a license