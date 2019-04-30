Rep. Alley’s bill to provide internet access in rural Maine signed by governor

A bill sponsored by Rep. Robert Alley, D-Beals, to allow rural Mainers to check out mobile wi-fi devices from their local libraries was signed into law Tuesday by Governor Mills. The bill was enacted unanimously in both the House and the Senate.

“We had a grant a couple of years ago that paid for devices people could check out of the local library and have wireless internet service in their homes,” Alley said. “This was a great benefit to people, especially students who don’t have regular access to the internet at home. Then the grant ran out.”