Region buzzing with preparations for 44th Annual Machias Wild Blueberry Festival

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

While enthusiastic spectators counted backwards from 10, a giant blueberry descended from the steeple of Centre Street Congregational Church on Sunday, Aug. 11 signifying the official start to the 44th Annual Machias Wild Blueberry Festival. Festival planners Ellen Farnsworth and Nancy Lewis said they were banking on one critical thing for this year’s festivities.

“It won’t be raining,” said Farnsworth.