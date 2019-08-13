PRSWDD requests guaranteed tonnage reduction from MRC

by Nancy Beal

By formal letter following the July 19 meeting between the Pleasant River Solid Waste Disposal District (PRSWDD) board of directors and representatives from the Municipal Review Committee (MRC) (see July 24, 2019 MVNO), PRSWDD asked MRC to reduce the annual tonnage that it agreed to send to MRC’s designated disposal site. PRSWDD’s current required tonnage is 500 tons, and because of the expected departure of Jonesport and Columbia Falls, which together generate 199 tons, PRSWDD directors want its obligation reduced to 300 tons.