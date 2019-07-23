Machias

PRSWDD, MRC begin negotiations

by Nancy Beal

Officials of the Municipal Review Committee (MRC) traveled to Addison July 19 for a special meeting with the directors of the Pleasant River Solid Waste Disposal District (PRSWDD), following a demand for such a meeting in a letter penned by MRC Vice President Tony Smith June 28 (see MVNO, July 17, 2019). The face-off resulted from a months-long developing disagreement on process following the announcement and subsequent town votes by Jonesport and Columbia Falls to withdraw from the six-town waste disposal district.

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
DylanJul 23,2019
Related Posts
In Loving Memory James Norton Robinson Sr. (Jimmy) - Jonesport
No image
Roque Bluffs to explore building a municipal fiber network
No image
Beal Honored for Outreach, Receives Premier Award