PRSWDD, MRC begin negotiations

by Nancy Beal

Officials of the Municipal Review Committee (MRC) traveled to Addison July 19 for a special meeting with the directors of the Pleasant River Solid Waste Disposal District (PRSWDD), following a demand for such a meeting in a letter penned by MRC Vice President Tony Smith June 28 (see MVNO, July 17, 2019). The face-off resulted from a months-long developing disagreement on process following the announcement and subsequent town votes by Jonesport and Columbia Falls to withdraw from the six-town waste disposal district.