Machias

Preseason benefit to support landmark 50th season of Machias Bay Chamber Concerts

 

The Machias Bay Chamber Concerts will present a fundraising pre-season piano show on Sunday, June 9, at 7:30 p.m. in Centre Street Congregational Church in Machias. This concert will feature local pianists who perform in a variety of styles, including classical, jazz, blues, and experimental. There will be a mid-show intermission with refreshments, as well as a visual-art display. This presentation will benefit this 50th season of the series, and we’re asking a minimum $5 admission for this amazing evening. Here’s a preview of the musicians for this night:

Dylan May 28, 2019
