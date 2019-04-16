Playing basketball as a second grader
Photo above:
At the Future Promises Job Fair held earlier this month, Jonesboro Elementary student TJ Holmes told MVNO Editor Sarah Craighead Dedmon that he is a writer, and Dedmon invited him to submit his work for publication. Here, Holmes works on his latest piece, encouraging us all not to be afraid in the face of big challenges. Photo courtesy Pam Libby
by TJ Holmes
I am eight years old and I love to draw and read. I go to Jonesboro Elementary School. Our school is very small but we have big hearts.
I was asked to play on the basketball team as a second grader because there were not enough boys in fourth to sixth grade.
When I played basketball in second grade, I felt very small, because the boys on other teams were so much older and taller. Especially Cutler. It was fun, but a little scary too.
When I played in the 5th quarter I liked it because the boys on other teams were more my size. I felt more comfortable. It was a lot of fun and I look forward to playing next year.
I'm encouraging you not to be afraid just because you may be smaller.