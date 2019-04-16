Playing basketball as a second grader

by TJ Holmes

I am eight years old and I love to draw and read. I go to Jonesboro Elementary School. Our school is very small but we have big hearts.

I was asked to play on the basketball team as a second grader because there were not enough boys in fourth to sixth grade.

When I played basketball in second grade, I felt very small, because the boys on other teams were so much older and taller. Especially Cutler. It was fun, but a little scary too.

When I played in the 5th quarter I liked it because the boys on other teams were more my size. I felt more comfortable. It was a lot of fun and I look forward to playing next year.

I'm encouraging you not to be afraid just because you may be smaller.