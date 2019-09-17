Machias

Performers sought to act alongside Ed Asner

 

Two performers, one male and one female, age 13 to adult, are sought to act alongside

Ed Asner in the political comedy God Help Us, to be presented Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 13 at 3 p.m. at Eastport Arts Center. These are non-speaking roles, but acting is required. The performers, who will portray angels, will also be the stagehands during the production.

Those interested in these roles should email chris@eastportartscenter.org by Sept. 20, using the word ‘angels’ in the subject line, or call (207) 853-4650.

Sep 17,2019
