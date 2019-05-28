PBSO presents spring concert series

The Passamaquoddy Bay Symphony Orchestra concludes its spring season with three performances on Friday, June 14 at 7 p.m. at the Eastport Arts Center; Saturday, June 15 at 3 p.m. at the Centre Street Congregational Church in Machias; and Sunday, June 16 at 3 p.m. at the Calais Congregational Church.

The program includes Carl Maria von Weber’s Der Freischutz Overture, Paul Hindemith’s Metamorphosis and two works for orchestra and cello, Max Bruch’s Kol Nidrei and David Popper’s Hungarian Rhapsody.