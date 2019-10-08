Palliative care focus of 12th Wash. Co. Cancer Conference
by Nancy Beal
Palliative care, a medical specialty that focuses on improving the quality of life for those with serious illnesses, was the subject of the twelfth annual Washington County Cancer Conference held in Machias on October 4. According to the definition presented by conference speakers, palliative care “emphasizes pain and symptom management, counseling for patients and families, support for patients making decisions about their treatment and goals of care, and care coordination.”