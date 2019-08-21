Out and about in Columbia

by Ronie Strout

On Monday the 12th I got a late start in getting things done, but I did manage to bake off three quarts of marafax beans and then put them away for later to have for a quick meal.

Carroll and I rode to Ellsworth on Tuesday to do errands at Walmart, and for his doctor appointment in Gouldsboro.

Twenty folks gathered at the Milbridge Historical Society on Tuesday evening to hear Gail Tooker speak on Salt Hay Harvesting. Gail had documentation of the dyking companies in Milbridge that she had found.