Out and about in Columbia

 

by Ronie Strout

 

I enjoyed meeting up with Nancy Pike and her mother, Jeannette Smith, on Monday the 10th at the Pickled Wrinkle Restaurant in Birch Harbor for lunch and also met her cousin Tristan Harrington and his family.

On Tuesday, June 11 about 20 folks attended the Milbridge Historical Society presentation of Wayne Smith, Growing up on a Dairy Farm in Cherryfield. His talk was very interesting. Wayne had already written an article on his presentation in the last two issues of this paper.

