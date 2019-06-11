Out and about in Columbia

One more week and school will be out for the summer break. I know the kids are looking forward to having some fun this summer. Hopefully, they will be busy and not too bored. I am looking forward to doing some fun things myself and going places.

Carroll and I were in Ellsworth on Tuesday for his appointment; it was a quick trip but we did enjoy a meal at Governor’s before returning home.

On Thursday I met up with Nancy Pike and her mother Jeannette Smith at 44 Degrees North Restaurant in Milbridge for a nice meal. A pleasant way to spend an evening with great company.