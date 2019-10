by Ronie Strout

On Sunday, October 6th I ventured forth to Ellsworth early in the morning to take the Chainsaw Safety Course at the Great Maine Lumberjack Show on the Bar Harbor Road in Trenton, taught by Timber Tina and Michelle M. Braley. Ten ladies were there to take this course, and we learned a lot. We learned how to take the saw apart and take the chain off and put it back on, we learned how to sharpen the chain and to make sure it was tight enough and not loose.