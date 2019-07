Calais Celtic Concerts is very excited to present a show with plenty of bagpipes, kilts, step and Highland dancing, fiddles, singing, and high energy driving Celtic Music as we present the Tartan Terrors at the Calais High School, 34 Blue Devil Dr., Calais, ME., on Sunday July 14th. Showtime is at 7 p.m. EST, the doors will open at 6 p.m. EST. This isn't just a concert, it's a full-fledged show!