Machias

New legislation could cool U.S. tensions in heated ‘grey zone’

 

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Despite a history of congenial relations, a 277-square-mile expanse of water stands out as a persistent disagreement between the United States and Canada.
The “grey zone” is the name given to prime lobster waters between Washington County and Grand Manan, New Brunswick, where the matter of jurisdiction has been in question since the 1700s. Today it is fished by lobstermen from both nations, but each side fishes according to different rules.

Feb 19,2019
