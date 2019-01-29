Machias

New chapter in blueberry history debuts Feb. 4

by Ruth Leubecker

On a dramatically significant journey from the blueberry barrens to the far reaches of Iceland, Maine’s signature crop will be the subject of a five-part television series beginning February 4.

Lynn Thurston, owner of Blue Sky Produce, is promoting the series “Ship Me Out”, which will be televised on newscentermaine.com and News Center’s YouTube page during the 5:30 newscasts the week of February 4. (While News Center’s Channel 6 out of Portland may be the sole channel, the series can be found on their web page.)

