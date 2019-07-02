MVNO artist featured at Henry D. Moore Library

Steuben artist Bob Bryson will be the featured artist for July at the Henry D. Moore Library in Steuben. His show will be available for viewing during library hours. Bryson will be showing a variety of his work which will include acrylics, pastels, watercolor pencils, pen and ink, mixed media, and woodcuts. Subject matter includes portraits, landscapes, seascapes, still life, and more. Much of his artwork is inspired by people, places, and things in Down East Maine.