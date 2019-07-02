Music fills the air at 4th Annual Bold Coast Sea & Sky Festival July 19-20

Mark your calendars! The Fourth Annual Bold Coast Sea & Sky Festival will take place in Machias, July 19-20 at 94 Main Street and including Middle River Park. This event is presented by Pat’s Pizza in Machias and the Machias Rotary Club in order to provide family fun, educational and community spirit events that showcase our region. Come join us!

This festival will include an Easter Egg Hunt, Music, Kites, Drone Flying, Machias Valley Airport Fly-In, Huge Kid's area, Touch Tank, Laser Tag and much more!