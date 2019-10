by Wayne Smith

People don’t have to go to Bangor or further to see a good show anymore. The old saying goes, “If you build it, they will come.” The Balsam Valley Amphitheater, carved out of the backwoods of Columbia Falls, has served up concerts since early 2010 on a silver platter. It’s a place where veterans and active service members get into the concerts for nothing, a way Wreaths Across America can pay it back.