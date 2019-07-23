Moosabeckeers explore reviving, redirecting closed nursing home

by Nancy Beal

The Arnold Memorial Medical Center, which now owns the shuttered Sunrise Care Facility (formerly Resthaven Nursing Home) in Jonesport, held a public gathering last week to begin steps to explore the possibilities of its rebirth and redirection. Down East Community Hospital, the former owner, donated the building to the medical society following its closure last August, and tossed in $20,000 toward its rebirth. The AMMS already operates the town’s medical clinic on the road to the schools.