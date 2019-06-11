Moosabec teachers, school board approach new contract agreement

by Nancy Beal

The Moose-A-Bec Teachers Association (MTA) and the Union 103 school board (which oversees matters pertaining to all three schools in Jonesport and Beals) have been in contracts talks for over a year. Negotiating teams from each side have been through various levels of discussions — all unsuccessful — including a three-person fact-finding panel whose recommendations, delivered last month, favored the teachers but were rejected by the school board. Last week, it appeared that the two sides were approaching a compromise.