Moosabec area teachers, school board reach contract agreement

by Nancy Beal

It would not become public knowledge until the following week, but hours before a June 6 public forum on the standoff between the Moose-a-bec Teachers Association and the Union 103 school board over teacher contracts (see Machias Valley News Observer, June 12), the two sides had met and come to an agreement. An hour after the forum ended, the school board voted unanimously to accept the negotiated terms and, four days later, the teachers ratified the compromise document.

