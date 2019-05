by Nancy Beal

The Moosabec Ambulance Service (MAS) took part in EMS Week (Emergency Medical Services) last week with a service award luncheon at its hangar on Jonesport’s Main Street, where members of the MAS crew were recognized for their years of service. The event was organized by MAS service chief Renée Gray, a homemaker, Lubec town manager and a 20-year veteran of the ambulance service.