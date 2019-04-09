Machias

Milbridge Theatre fundraising surpasses $300K

by Ruth Leubecker

For many decades the hub of its community, the Milbridge Theatre, as part of a lively comeback, recently announced an ambitious summer season as well as an impressive milestone in its capital campaign.

“The CF Adams Charitable Trust gave us $20,000 for a matched challenge,” explained Richard Bondurant, chair of Gateway Milbridge and the Milbridge Theatre Project. “We have recently topped $300,000 in fundraising, and now the building fund has $200,000. We have a goal we want to reach by September, and a second goal to reach by 2020.”

