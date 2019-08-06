Machias

Medicare device fraud invades scam calls market

by Ruth Leubecker

Using telemarketing and hard-sell tactics, phone call solicitation has increased with medical device fraud lately heading the list Downeast.

These calls are trying to sell such things as back, knee, shoulder or wrist braces. Hundreds of thousands of such calls nationally leave the elderly and disabled especially vulnerable. In rural Maine where often this population lives alone, if not isolated and in pain, solicitors find a ready market.

DylanAug 06,2019
