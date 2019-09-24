MCHT seeks public input for 168-acre preserve on Beals Island

by Nancy Beal

The Maine Coast Heritage Trust has taken ownership of 168 acres with 3,755 feet of shore frontage on Beals Island and is working to create a small preserve. Last week, MCHT’s land steward for Washington County, Deirdre Whitehead, presided over a gathering of locals to gain insight, information and guidance in that endeavor. Approximately 20 people showed up at the town office on September 17, and all seemed agreeable with the endeavor.