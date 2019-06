by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

This weekend Machias will celebrate its Revolutionary War history in a way no other town in the nation can.

“What a treasure we have here. So many of our historic reenactors, as well as many of the Wabanaki reenactors, are direct descendants of the actual heroes!” said Carlene Holmes. “Where else can you find such a historical reenactment? Williamsburg or Gettysburg, Plymouth?”

No.