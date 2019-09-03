Make A Wish Foundation visits Calais

by Natalie Boomer

18-year-old Alex Newsome was granted his wish on Tuesday, Aug. 20 when the Make-A-Wish Foundation arranged for him to get his very own hot tub.

While he was working as a camp counselor at the Calais public pool, a limousine pulled up filled with his family to surprise him, along with his friends and campers holding signs that said “Yay Alex” and “We love you.” He was handed a ‘Make A Wish’ T-shirt and a pin that said “Wish Kid” and they took him to see his wish come true.