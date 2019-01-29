Machias

Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services announces Maine Women Veterans Memorial Challenge, urges recognition

The Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services (MBVS) is partnering with Joy Asuncion, Maine’s Ambassador for the Women in Military Service for America Memorial Foundation (Women’s Memorial) for the first “Maine Women Veterans Memorial Challenge.” The Challenge is a statewide, community-led drive to register all eligible women veterans from the state of Maine, past and present, for recognition on the Women’s Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C.

DylanJan 29,2019
