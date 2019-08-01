Machiasport votes to fill vacant selectman seat Aug. 6

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

The names of three candidates will be on a Machiasport ballot on Tuesday, Aug. 6, when voters will vote to fill one vacancy on the Machiasport Board of Selectmen. Selectman Jeff Henderson has resigned, and the newly elected selectman will serve a three-year term, beginning immediately after the election.

Jim Clark, Mike Hinerman and Bob Mercer are running for the position. We asked each candidate the same questions, and present their answers here to inform your vote.