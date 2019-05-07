Machias

Machiasport urges residents to weigh in on embattled Pettegrow Point purchase at special town meeting

 

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

The town of Machiasport has scheduled a special town meeting to discuss how to proceed with its proposed purchase of 37 acres of land abutting Bucks Harbor. The town’s plans to purchase the property were thwarted when it came to light that a residential covenant applies to all 37 acres. That means that without the approval of abutting landowners, the land may only be used for private housing, and not to expand harbor parking and public harbor access.

Dylan
May 07,2019
