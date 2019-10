by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

For the fourth time in almost 25 years, Mike Burke of Northern Fire Equipment handed a set of keys over to the Machiasport Fire Department.

“When was the first time we bought a truck from you?” asked Machiasport Selectman and Firefighter Mike Hinerman.

“It was 1995,” said Burke, who made the delivery from his company’s headquarters in Watertown, New York.