Machias veterinarian’s license issues persist

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

At its regular monthly meeting held in Augusta last week, the state Board of Veterinary Medicine took up the matter of Dr. Cynthia Teer, whose license to practice veterinary medicine has been suspended for most of the last 20 months. Teer is the sole veterinarian at the Machias Animal Hospital, and also the only veterinarian in Machias.

According to one meeting attendee, Dr. Teer arrived at the Sept. 25 meeting after it had begun, staying for only a few moments before stepping out. She did not return.