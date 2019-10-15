Machias talks riverwalk, live streams and water wheels

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Machias Board of Selectmen Chairman Joshua Rolfe opened last week’s bi-monthly meeting by calling to open bids for a new school stove. Town manager Christina Therrien’s response moved the meeting quickly onto item number two.

“There were no bids received,” she said.

Dr. Mark Brown returned to the board to offer a suggestion for how the town can generate electricity to light downtown public areas, especially Bad Little Falls Park, while adding historic character to the Machias riverfront.